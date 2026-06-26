Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Giants On June 26

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .342 OBP and .528 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 53 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

The Giants are sending Trevor McDonald (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.93 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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