Matt Olson And Braves Play Dodgers On Aug. 26

Olson is hitting for a .260 BA, .334 OBP and .533 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 91 runs. In 574 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (20th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season.

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