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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Play Marlins On April 24

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Chapman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .286 BA, .333 OBP and .378 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 13 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara (2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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