Matt Chapman And Giants Play Marlins On April 24

Chapman is hitting for a .286 BA, .333 OBP and .378 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 13 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara (2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.