Matt Chapman And Giants Face Braves On June 26
Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Chapman has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .381 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 35 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.