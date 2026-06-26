Matt Chapman And Giants Face Braves On June 26

Chapman is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .381 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 35 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.