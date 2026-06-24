Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Athletics On June 24

Chapman is hitting for a .243 BA, .329 OBP and .384 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 35 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Gage Jump (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.