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Mason Barnett
Oakland Athletics

Mason Barnett

Oakland Athletics • #63 RP

Mason Barnett And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 6

Mason Barnett will get the start for his Athletics against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Barnett has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Barnett is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mason Barnett

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