Mason Barnett And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 6

Barnett is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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