Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Play Pirates On Aug. 14
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Yoshida has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Yoshida is hitting for a .270 BA, .345 OBP and .395 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 34 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.