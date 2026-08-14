Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Play Pirates On Aug. 14

Yoshida is hitting for a .270 BA, .345 OBP and .395 SLG with a 10.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 34 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

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