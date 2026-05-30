Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Reds On May 30

Perez is 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.