Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Reds On May 30
Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.