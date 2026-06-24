Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Padres On June 24

Perez is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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