Martín Pérez And Braves Face Cardinals On June 30
Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has -140 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.