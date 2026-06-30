Martín Pérez And Braves Face Cardinals On June 30

Perez is 6-4 with a 3.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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