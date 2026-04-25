Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On April 25

Vientos is hitting for a .242 BA, .282 OBP and .364 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with four strikeouts.

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