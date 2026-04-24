Mark Vientos And Mets Face Rockies On April 24

Vientos is hitting for a .226 BA, .269 OBP and .355 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored six runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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