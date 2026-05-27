Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Reds On May 27

Vientos is hitting for a .229 BA, .267 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 16 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

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