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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Reds On May 27

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .229 BA, .267 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 16 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (4-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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