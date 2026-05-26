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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Play Reds On May 26

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .232 BA, .270 OBP and .390 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 16 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (6-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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