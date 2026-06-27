Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On June 27

Vientos is hitting for a .217 BA, .255 OBP and .394 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 24 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Alan Rangel starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.