Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Nationals On April 28

Vientos is hitting for a .243 BA, .280 OBP and .357 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored six runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Zack Littell (0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.