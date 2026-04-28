Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Nationals On April 28
Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .243 BA, .280 OBP and .357 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored six runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.
Zack Littell (0-3 with a 7.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.