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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Play Marlins On May 31

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Vientos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .225 BA, .261 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 18 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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