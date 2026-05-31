Mark Vientos And Mets Play Marlins On May 31

Vientos is hitting for a .225 BA, .261 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 18 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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