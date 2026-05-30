Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30

Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .261 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 17 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (0-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

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