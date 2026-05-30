Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Marlins On May 30
Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .261 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 17 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Tyler Phillips (0-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.