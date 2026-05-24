Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 24

Vientos is hitting for a .237 BA, .277 OBP and .404 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

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