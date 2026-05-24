Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 24
Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Vientos has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .237 BA, .277 OBP and .404 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Tyler Phillips starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.