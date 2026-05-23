Mark Vientos And Mets Face Marlins On May 23
Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .229 BA, .265 OBP and .399 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 16 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
Max Meyer (4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.