Mark Vientos And Mets Face Marlins On May 23

Vientos is hitting for a .229 BA, .265 OBP and .399 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 16 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

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