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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Cubs On June 25

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will take on the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .220 BA, .259 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 24 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (2-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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