Mark Vientos And Mets Face Cubs On June 25

Vientos is hitting for a .220 BA, .259 OBP and .399 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 24 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (2-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

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