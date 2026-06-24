Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Cubs On June 24

Vientos is hitting for a .221 BA, .257 OBP and .390 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 23 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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