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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On June 22

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will face the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .223 BA, .256 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 23 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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