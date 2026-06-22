Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Cubs On June 22

Vientos is hitting for a .223 BA, .256 OBP and .393 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored 23 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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