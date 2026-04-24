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Marcus Semien
New York Mets

Marcus Semien

New York Mets • #10 2B

Marcus Semien And Mets Play Rockies On April 24

Marcus Semien and the New York Mets will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Semien has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Semien is hitting for a .239 BA, .299 OBP and .330 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored six runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Semien has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Twins.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Semien

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