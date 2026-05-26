Marcus Semien And Mets Play Reds On May 26

Semien is hitting for a .219 BA, .268 OBP and .316 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored 19 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Chase Burns (6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.

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