Marcus Semien And Mets Play Cardinals On March 30

Semien had a .230 BA, .305 OBP and .364 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .669 and he scored 62 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Semien recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Kyle Leahy starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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