Marcus Semien And Mets Play Cardinals On March 30
Marcus Semien and the New York Mets will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Semien has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Semien had a .230 BA, .305 OBP and .364 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .669 and he scored 62 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Semien recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Kyle Leahy starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.