Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Play Twins On May 24

Mayer is hitting for a .213 BA, .278 OBP and .301 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 10 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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