Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Take On Guardians On May 31

Mayer is hitting for a .224 BA, .290 OBP and .303 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 14 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-7) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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