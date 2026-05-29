Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Twins On May 29
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Taj Bradley makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.