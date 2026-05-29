Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Twins On May 29

Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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