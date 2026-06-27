Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Reds On June 27

Ozuna is hitting for a .208 BA, .289 OBP and .337 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 17 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Reds.

Chase Burns goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.