Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Reds On June 26
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .201 BA, .281 OBP and .317 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 16 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.