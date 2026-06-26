Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Reds On June 26

Ozuna is hitting for a .201 BA, .281 OBP and .317 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .597 and he has scored 16 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.

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