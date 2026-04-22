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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Rangers On April 22

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .178 BA, .241 OBP and .288 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored six runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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