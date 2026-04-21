Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Rangers On April 21
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .188 BA, .253 OBP and .304 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored six runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.