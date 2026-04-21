Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Rangers On April 21

Ozuna is hitting for a .188 BA, .253 OBP and .304 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored six runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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