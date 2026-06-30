Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Phillies On June 30

Ozuna is hitting for a .204 BA, .284 OBP and .330 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 17 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Phillies are sending Cristopher Sanchez (9-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.