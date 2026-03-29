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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Mets On March 29

Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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