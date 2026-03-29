Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Mets On March 29

Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.

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