Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Mets On March 26
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the New York Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna had a .232 BA, .355 OBP and .400 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .756 and he scored 61 runs. In 592 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 68 runs.
Freddy Peralta will start for the Mets, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.