Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Cardinals On April 30

Ozuna is hitting for a .162 BA, .224 OBP and .242 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .467 and he has scored six runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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