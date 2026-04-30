Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Cardinals On April 30
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .162 BA, .224 OBP and .242 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .467 and he has scored six runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.