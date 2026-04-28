Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 28

Ozuna is hitting for a .161 BA, .228 OBP and .247 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .475 and he has scored six runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

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