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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Cardinals On April 28

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .161 BA, .228 OBP and .247 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .475 and he has scored six runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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