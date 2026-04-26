Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Brewers On April 26

Ozuna is hitting for a .165 BA, .237 OBP and .259 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .495 and he has scored six runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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