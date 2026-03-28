Manny Machado And Padres Play Tigers On March 28

Machado had a .275 BA, .335 OBP and .460 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .795 and he scored 91 runs. In 678 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 95 runs (20th in MLB). Machado recorded 14 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.

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