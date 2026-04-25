Manny Machado And Padres Play Diamondbacks On April 25

Machado is hitting for a .195 BA, .327 OBP and .293 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 12 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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