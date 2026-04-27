Manny Machado And Padres Face Cubs On April 27

Machado is hitting for a .209 BA, .327 OBP and .363 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 15 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Matthew Boyd (1-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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