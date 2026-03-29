MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Phillies On March 29
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gore has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gore went 5-15 with a 4.17 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Phillies averaged 4.8 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.