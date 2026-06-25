MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 25

Gore is 4-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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