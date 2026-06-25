MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 25
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gore has +126 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Gore is 4-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.