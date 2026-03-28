Luke Raley And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27
Luke Raley and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Raley has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Raley had a .202 BA, .319 OBP and .311 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .631 and he scored 23 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 19 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Gavin Williams will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.