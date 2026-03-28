Luke Raley And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27

Raley had a .202 BA, .319 OBP and .311 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .631 and he scored 23 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in 19 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

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