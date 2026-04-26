Luke Raley And Mariners Play Cardinals On April 26

Raley is hitting for a .280 BA, .341 OBP and .560 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 11 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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