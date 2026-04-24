Luke Raley And Mariners Face Cardinals On April 24

Raley is hitting for a .292 BA, .354 OBP and .583 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .938 and he has scored 11 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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