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Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Play Rangers On April 25

Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Severino is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

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