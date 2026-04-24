Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 24

Severino is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.