Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 24
Luis Severino will get the start for his Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Severino has -162 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Severino is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.