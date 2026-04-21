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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Face Twins On April 21

Luis Robert and the New York Mets will take on the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .257 BA, .366 OBP and .371 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored nine runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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